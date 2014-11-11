Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu and New York Mets right-hander Jacob deGrom were named the American League and National League Rookies of the Year, it was announced Monday.

Abreu’s award was particularly noteworthy because he was a unanimous winner. He earned all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America. DeGrom was also a clear-cut winner in the National League, receiving 26 of 30 first-place votes.

The New York Mets and veteran outfielder Michael Cuddyer agreed to a two-year deal on Monday. The team announced the move on Twitter.

Cuddyer appeared in only 49 games last season for the Colorado Rockies. He hit .332 with one home run and 10 RBIs. In 2013 with Colorado, he led the National League in batting with a .331 average with 20 home runs and 84 RBIs.

Shortstop Hanley Ramirez rejected the $15.3 million qualifying offer from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Times reported. He can still re-sign with the Dodgers, but if he signs with another team, the Dodgers will receive a draft pick in compensation and the club with which he signs will lose a draft pick.

Relief pitcher David Robertson turned down the New York Yankees’ qualifying offer of $15.3 million, the New York Post reported.

As a result, Robertson becomes a free agent, but he can still re-sign with the Yankees.

Major League Baseball is investigating whether the Chicago Cubs broke any tampering rules when they hired Joe Maddon as their manager, the New York Post reported.

According to the report, MLB received a request from the Tampa Bay Rays to look into possible tampering by the Cubs.

The Tampa Bay Rays added former major leaguers Doug Glanville and Barry Larkin to their list of managerial candidates. Both are analysts for ESPN.

Other candidates include former managers Manny Acta and Don Wakamatsu. Former players Raul Ibanez and Dave Martinez reportedly are also on the Rays’ long list.