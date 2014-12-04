Major League Baseball roundup

Oct 3, 2014; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles right fielder Nick Markakis (21) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of game two of the 2014 ALDS playoff baseball game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Free-agent outfielder Nick Markakis agreed to a four-year deal with the Atlanta Braves, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

The 31-year-old former Baltimore Orioles outfielder hit .276 with 14 home runs and 50 RBIs in 642 at-bats last year.

- - -

The Seattle Mariners traded outfielder Michael Saunders to the Toronto Blue Jays for left-handed pitcher J.A. Happ, according to an ESPN report.

The 28-year-old Saunders hit .273 with eight home runs and 34 RBIs with a .791 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in just 78 games last season. Happ, 32, went 11-11, with a 4.22 ERA, in 28 starts for the Blue Jays.

- - -

The New York Yankees agreed to terms on a one-year contract with right-handed pitcher Esmil Rogers, thus avoiding arbitration.

The two sides agreed to a deal Tuesday, reportedly worth $1.48 million with $750,000 guaranteed. Rogers posted a 4.68 ERA in 25 innings after being claimed off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays by the Yankees late in the season.

- - -

The Minnesota Twins and Torii Hunter agreed on a one-year contract worth $10.5 million, according to multiple reports.

Hunter broke into the big league with the Twins in 1999. Hunter last played for the Twins in 2007 before leaving to join the Angels. He is a five-time All-Star and has won a Gold Glove nine times.

- - -

The San Diego Padres non-tendered shortstop Everth Cabrera before the midnight deadline, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported, so Cabrera is now a free agent.

Cabrera led the National League in steals in 2012 with 44, and he was named to the All-Star team in 2013, when he hit .283 with 37 steals.