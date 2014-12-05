Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Veteran outfielder and designated hitter Nelson Cruz has signed a four-year contract with the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Thursday.

Terms of the deal were not announced, but ESPN reported that it is a $57 million deal.

Cruz, 34, led the majors with 40 home runs last season and finished third in the American League with 108 RBIs.

- -

Right-hander Colby Lewis reached agreement to remain with the Texas Rangers on a one-year, $4 million contract.

Lewis came back from injuries that sidelined him in 2013 to start 29 games and pitch 170 innings for the Rangers in 2014. He posted a 10-14 record with a 5.18 ERA.

- -

The final bidding on ace left-hander Jon Lester involves more than just the previously reported Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants, according to an ESPN report on Wednesday.

The identity of the fourth team reportedly isn’t known to the other clubs involved.

- -

Former Angels right-hander Michael Kohn reached agreement with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year, minor-league contract that includes an invitation to spring training with the major-league club.

Kohn spent the past two years with the Angels and posted a 5-6 record with five saves in 88 games covering four seasons.

- -

Raul Ibanez requested because of family concerns that he no longer be considered for the Tampa Bay Rays’ managerial opening.

Ibanez was one of three finalists for the job, along with Kevin Cash and Don Wakamatsu. The 19-year major-league veteran reportedly was scheduled to interview with the Rays on Thursday.

- -

The San Francisco Giants avoided arbitration with two players by reaching agreements on contracts with both.

First baseman/outfielder Travis Ishikawa agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Giants, MLB.com reported. The Giants also signed Hector Sanchez to a one-year, $800,000 contract, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

- -

Bryan Burwell, a longtime sports columnist with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and many other media outlets, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 59.

Burwell also wrote columns for USA Today and The Detroit News, and worked in New York at the Daily News and Newsday before becoming a correspondent on HBO’s “Inside the NFL.”

- -

The Pittsburgh Pirates signed left-hander Clayton Richard to a minor-league contract with an invitation to the major-league camp.

Richard is trying to resurrect his career after shoulder problems sidelined him for most of the past two seasons.