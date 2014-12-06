Major League Baseball roundup

(The Sports Xchange) - Even though Kevin Cash has no experience in the role, he will feel right at home as manager of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Twenty-five years after playing for nearby Tampa Northside High School and 15 years after going to the College World Series with Florida State, the undrafted catcher-turned-coach was named Tampa Bay’s new manager Friday.

“Kevin is passionate, genuine and dedicated, and those attributes will resonate throughout our clubhouse,” President of Baseball Operations Matt Silverman said.

“As a catcher, a scout and a coach, he has always been a student of the game, and his communication and tireless work will put our club in a position to win.”

Cash was chosen over Kansas City Royals bench coach Don Wakamatsu to replace Joe Maddon, who ended his nine-year tenure with the Rays by exercising an opt-out clause in his contract and later was named manager of the Chicago Cubs on Oct. 31.

Cash, who turns 37 on Saturday, has been the Cleveland Indians bullpen coach for the past two seasons.

- - -

The New York Yankees acquired shortstop Didi Gregorius from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-team trade that included the Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees have been seeking a replacement for the retired Derek Jeter and it appears that the left-handed-hitting Gregorius will be that player.

General manager Brian Cashman plans to platoon Gregorius and right-handed-hitting Brendan Ryan next season.

Arizona received left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray and minor league infielder Domingo Leyba from the Tigers, and Detroit acquired Yankees right-hander Shane Greene.

The Yankees later announced that they signed left-hander Andrew Miller to a four-year, $36 million contract through the 2018 season.

- - -

Longtime major league pitcher Ryan Dempster officially retired after 16 seasons and accepted a job in the front office of the Chicago Cubs.

Dempster, who pitched for the Cubs from 2004 to 2012, returns to Chicago as a special assistant to president Theo Epstein and general manager Jed Hoyer.

Dempster is hoping to persuade free-agent pitcher Jon Lester, a former teammate with the Boston Red Sox, to sign with the Cubs.

- - -

Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth on Friday was sentenced to 10 days in jail for reckless driving.

Werth’s Porsche was clocked at 105 mph in a 55 mph zone on the Capital Beltway in July.

The 35-year-old is in the midst of a seven-year, $126 million contract with the Nationals. He batted .292 with 16 home runs and 82 RBIs in 147 games last season.

- - -

Despite missing last season while recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery, Luke Hochevar still landed a lucrative contract.

The 31-year-old right-hander and the Kansas City Royals finalized a two-year, $10 million deal.

According to reports, Hochevar will make $4 million in 2015 and $5.5 million in 2016. A mutual option for a third season carries a $500,000 buyout.