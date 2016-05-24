Royals' Gordon out with broken bone in wrist

May 12, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Alex Gordon (4) rounds the bases on his home run during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Kansas City outfielder Alex Gordon has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a broken bone in his right wrist, the Royals said on Monday.

Gordon sustained the injury when he collided with team mate Mike Moustakas in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Royals manager Ned Yost said Gordon was expected to miss 3-4 weeks but would be reevaluated in 10 days.

“He was OK after the game,” Yost told reporters. “But when we flew and he landed it was really, really sore, so they set him up for a CT scan and MRI (in Minneapolis).

”They did see the scaphoid (fracture in Chicago), which is a smaller bone in the wrist.”

Gordon, a three-time All Star, is hitting just .211 with four home runs and 10 RBIs thus far this season.

Moustakas missed the team’s game against Minnesota on Monday, and is also listed as day-to-day.