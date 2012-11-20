FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royals sign starting pitcher Guthrie
November 20, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

Royals sign starting pitcher Guthrie

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie delivers a first inning pitch against the Detroit tigers in their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - The Kansas City Royals, trying to build a starting rotation to complement their promising young hitters, signed starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie to a three-year, $25 million deal, the American League team said on Tuesday.

Guthrie, who turned in a strong second half last season after joining Kansas City in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, should further stabilize a Royals’ rotation augmented by the offseason acquisition of Ervin Santana from the Angels.

The Royals finished third last season in the AL Central with a 72-90 record.

The 33-year-old Guthrie began last season with the Colorado Rockies after a trade from the Baltimore Orioles and struggled at high-altitude Coors Field, where he had a 9.50 earned run average in seven starts.

The right-hander (8-12 overall) got back on track after being traded to the Royals, with whom he went 5-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 14 games.

In 210 career appearances (183 starts) for Cleveland, Baltimore, Colorado and Kansas City, Guthrie has a 55-77 record and a 4.28 ERA.

Reporting by Larry Fine, Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
