Royals rumbled again as Blue Jays sweep series

Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (R) celebrates the win over the Kansas City Royals with third baseman Brett Lawrie as first baseman Adam Lind (L) waits his turn in their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

(Reuters) - Kansas City’s inability to win at home was exposed further by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as the hapless Royals slumped to an 11th straight defeat with a 4-1 loss to the visitors.

The Blue Jays (10-6) capitalized on a pair of home runs to complete a four-game sweep at Kauffman Stadium, where the Royals (3-13) have yet to win in 10 attempts this season.

“These 10 or 11 games have felt like a lifetime. I‘m not going to lie to you,” Royals manager Ned Yost told reporters.

“It’s felt like three summers, this (10-game) homestand alone. But you can’t get caught up in 10 or 11 over the course of a 162-game season.”

Two-times Major League home run champion Jose Bautista broke a 1-1 tie with his two-run homer in the sixth inning and Toronto starter Brandon Morrow earned his first win of the season.

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Kelly Johnson throws to first on a ground ball by Kansas City Royals Jeff Francoeur to end the eighth inning in their MLB American League baseball game in Kansas City, Missouri April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Morrow surrendered a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the second, and the Royals had runners in scoring position in the third and fifth but squandered both opportunities to take the lead.

“There were guys on (base) the whole time,” said Morrow, who tossed 6 2/3 innings.

“That’s why I worked on those off-speed pitches in Spring Training. They were huge for me tonight. I had good command of them, got ahead with some guys and then kept them off balance.”

Toronto’s bullpen brought the win home as Francisco Cordero worked the ninth inning to pick up the save.

Kelly Johnson’s blast in the first against losing pitcher Bruce Chen gave the visitors a 1-0 lead and Rajai Davis capped the scoring with an RBI in the ninth.