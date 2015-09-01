FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Royals acquire Gomes from Braves
September 1, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Royals acquire Gomes from Braves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Atlanta Braves left fielder Jonny Gomes (7) pitches in the ninth inning of their game against the New York Yankees at Turner Field. The Yankees won 15-4. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The American League-leading Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Jonny Gomes in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Kansas City receives Gomes and cash from the Braves in exchange for 21-year-old minor league player Luis Valenzuela. Gomes, 34, has moved around throughout his career and will be joining his seventh Major League team in Kansas City. He is batting .221 with seven homers and 22 RBIs through 83 games this season and the member of Boston’s 2013 title team is expected to provide the Royals (80-50) with championship experience.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

