Royals acquire Gomes from Braves

(Reuters) - The American League-leading Kansas City Royals acquired outfielder Jonny Gomes in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Kansas City receives Gomes and cash from the Braves in exchange for 21-year-old minor league player Luis Valenzuela. Gomes, 34, has moved around throughout his career and will be joining his seventh Major League team in Kansas City. He is batting .221 with seven homers and 22 RBIs through 83 games this season and the member of Boston’s 2013 title team is expected to provide the Royals (80-50) with championship experience.