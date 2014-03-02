Reliever Mota retires after 14 years in majors

San Francisco Giants Guillermo Mota talks with teammates while he stretches during workouts ahead of Game 3 of Major League Baseball's World Series in Arlington, Texas, October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

(Reuters) - Veteran relief pitcher Guillermo Mota, who served two drug suspensions during his 14-year Major League Baseball career, announced his retirement on Sunday, according to mlb.com.

The 40-year-old right-hander, who played for seven MLB teams, had not pitched in the majors since 2012, although he signed a minor league contract in January with the Kansas City Royals.

Mota was 39-45 with a 3.94 ERA in 743 relief appearances during a major league career that started with the Montreal Expos in 1999.

The native of the Dominican Republic also played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Florida Marlins, Cleveland Indians, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants, with whom he won World Series titles in 2010 and 2012.

“I’ve always admired Guillermo as a person and a player. I’d like to thank him,” Royals general manager Dayton Moore said in a statement.

“However, in talking with him, he indicated that he wanted to spend more time with his family.”

Mota served a 50-game suspension in 2006 for violating MLB’s drug policy, and a 100-game ban in 2012 as a second-time offender.

The second suspension followed a positive test for clenbuterol, while specifics of the 2006 suspension were never announced.