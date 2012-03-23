Royals closer Soria to have season-ending surgery

(Reuters) - Kansas City Royals closer Joakin Soria will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and miss the 2012 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, the team said on Friday.

The two-time All-Star, who also missed the 2003 MLB season while recovering from a similar operation, left Sunday’s spring training game against Cleveland after experiencing pain in his right elbow.

Soria, 27, posted a 5-5 record in 2011 while appearing in 60 games. He had 28 saves.