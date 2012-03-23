FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royals closer Soria to have season-ending surgery
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 23, 2012 / 10:00 PM / 6 years ago

Royals closer Soria to have season-ending surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kansas City Royals closer Joakin Soria will undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and miss the 2012 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, the team said on Friday.

The two-time All-Star, who also missed the 2003 MLB season while recovering from a similar operation, left Sunday’s spring training game against Cleveland after experiencing pain in his right elbow.

Soria, 27, posted a 5-5 record in 2011 while appearing in 60 games. He had 28 saves. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.