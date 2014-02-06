Former All-Star pitcher Schilling says has cancer

Former MLB player Curt Schilling poses in a game demonstration room at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in this photo taken June 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

(Reuters) - Former Major League pitcher Curt Schilling has been diagnosed with cancer, the six-time All-Star said on Wednesday.

“I’ve always believed life is about embracing the gifts and rising up to meet the challenges. We’ve been presented with another challenge, as I’ve recently been diagnosed with cancer,” Schilling said in a statement released by ESPN where he works as an analyst.

He did reveal the type of cancer.

Schilling, 47, pitched for 20 seasons, playing for the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox.

He finished with a career record of 216-146 and a 3.46 earned run average. His 3,116 strikeouts rank 15th all time.

Schilling was instrumental in helping the Red Sox win World Series titles in 2004 and 2007, and also won a title with the Diamondbacks in 2001.