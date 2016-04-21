FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ESPN fires Curt Schilling after anti-transgender comments
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 21, 2016 / 12:59 AM / a year ago

ESPN fires Curt Schilling after anti-transgender comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former MLB player Curt Schilling poses in a game demonstration room at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, or E3, in this photo taken June 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. REUTERS/David McNew

(Reuters) - Sports network ESPN fired former baseball player Curt Schilling after reports of recent anti-transgender comments on social media.

"ESPN is an inclusive company. Curt Schilling has been advised that his conduct was unacceptable and his employment with ESPN has been terminated," ESPN said in a statement on Wednesday. (es.pn/1VCV574)

ESPN last year also removed Schilling from coverage of the Little League World Series after the retired pitching star sent a tweet comparing the percentage of Muslims who are extremists to the percentage of Germans in 1940 who were Nazis.

A six-time All-Star, Schilling played 20 years in Major League baseball and won the World Series in 2001 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and with the Boston Red Sox in 2004 and 2007.

Reuters could not immediately reach Schilling for comment.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.