FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Royals players get $370,000 bonus for World Series win
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 30, 2015 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

Royals players get $370,000 bonus for World Series win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas City Royals players pose for a team photo after defeating the New York Mets in game five of the World Series at Citi Field in New York, November 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The World Series champion Kansas City Royals generously split up their Fall Classic players’ pool haul of more than $25 million into 55 full shares worth $370,069 apiece, Major League baseball said on Monday.

The Royals, who won their first World Series crown in 30 years, also awarded 8.37 partial shares and 50 cash awards in spreading the bounty to coaches, players who spent part of the season with them and club employees.

The runner-up New York Mets issued 44 full shares at just over $300,000 each, a record bonus for the losing team in MLB’s championship.

The players’ pool is formed from 50 percent of gate receipts from the Wild Card games; 60 percent of the gate from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series.

A record total of over $69 million was divided among the 10 postseason clubs, more than $4.5 million beyond the previous high total in 2012.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.