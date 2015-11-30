Royals players get $370,000 bonus for World Series win

Kansas City Royals players pose for a team photo after defeating the New York Mets in game five of the World Series at Citi Field in New York, November 1, 2015. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The World Series champion Kansas City Royals generously split up their Fall Classic players’ pool haul of more than $25 million into 55 full shares worth $370,069 apiece, Major League baseball said on Monday.

The Royals, who won their first World Series crown in 30 years, also awarded 8.37 partial shares and 50 cash awards in spreading the bounty to coaches, players who spent part of the season with them and club employees.

The runner-up New York Mets issued 44 full shares at just over $300,000 each, a record bonus for the losing team in MLB’s championship.

The players’ pool is formed from 50 percent of gate receipts from the Wild Card games; 60 percent of the gate from the first three games of the Division Series; 60 percent from the first four games of the League Championship Series; and 60 percent of gate receipts from the first four games of the World Series.

A record total of over $69 million was divided among the 10 postseason clubs, more than $4.5 million beyond the previous high total in 2012.