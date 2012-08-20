FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese power lifts Yankees over Red Sox
August 20, 2012 / 3:35 AM / in 5 years

Japanese power lifts Yankees over Red Sox

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

New York Yankees batter Ichiro Suzuki follows through on his swing as he hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning of their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - Ichiro Suzuki hit two home runs to power the New York Yankees to a 4-1 home win over struggling rivals the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The Japanese outfielder blasted solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings to give the Yankees a 4-0 lead and support a stellar pitching effort from compatriot Hiroki Kuroda, who gave up a single run in eight innings.

Kuroda allowed just four hits and surrendered no walks to improve to 12-8 on the season. Rafael Soriano worked the ninth for his 31st save of the season and New York (72-49) got their second win in the finale of the three-game series.

The Bronx Bombers were sparked by the unlikely power surge from Suzuki, who has just seven home runs this season, but received a curtain call from the New York fans after his second blast Sunday.

“It’s one of the special moments of my career, to have the support of the fans,” mid-season acquisition Suzuki told reporters. “Obviously, I still need to be ready and play well in the future, and that’s what I want to continue to do.”

Derek Jeter matched Suzuki’s three hits and scored twice while marveling at the former Seattle Mariner.

“Everybody knows how good of a hitter he is,” Jeter said. “I don’t care what the scoreboard or statistics say. We’ve played against Ichiro enough, and he’s tough to pitch to. He showed us today he can hit some home runs when he wants to.”

Adrian Gonzalez homered for the Red Sox, who saw Josh Beckett toss six innings in defeat.

Boston (59-63) have lost eight of their last 12 games and now trail the first-placed Yankees by 13 1/2 games in the American League East.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

