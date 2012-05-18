Phillies manager Manuel, umpire banned by MLB

Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel sits in the dugout prior to their their MLB spring training game against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland, Florida March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel and umpire Bob Davidson were each banned for one game by Major League Baseball (MLB) on Friday following their nose-to-nose shouting match during a game earlier this week.

Manuel was ejected in the eighth inning of the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Houston Astros on Tuesday for disputing a call made by Davidson that allowed an opposing player to reach first base safely on a dropped third strike.

The Phillies manager left the dugout to argue and came face-to-face with Davidson on the field for a heated argument that lasted about 40 seconds.

Manuel was suspended for the on-field incident while Davidson was banned for “repeated violations of the Office of the Commissioner’s standards for situation handling,” MLB said in two separate statements.

Manuel will serve his suspension later on Friday when the Phillies host the Boston Red Sox and Davidson will miss Friday’s game between the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers.