Baseball: Former NFL quarterback Tebow trying hand at baseball

(The Sports Xchange) - Former NFL quarterback and current ESPN broadcaster Tim Tebow is actively pursuing a career in professional baseball and plans to hold a workout for Major League Baseball teams later this month, according to his agents.

Tebow has been training in Arizona and Los Angeles to hone his hitting and fielding skills in a sport he has not played on a full-time basis since 2005.

An All-State baseball player in Florida in 2005, Tebow hit .494 as a high school junior and lefty-hitting outfielder, helping Nease High School reach the final four of the Florida state playoffs.

"Obviously we support Tim in his pursuit of a baseball career, as we have in all his ventures," said Jimmy Sexton, Tebow's football agent, who is now working with baseball agent Brodie Van Wagenen.

"Tim's athletic ability, his work ethic, his leadership and his competitiveness were evident in football and will show in baseball. Knowing Tim's passion and desire, we won't be surprised by anything he accomplishes."

Aug 16, 2015; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tim Tebow (11) warms-up prior to a preseason NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Derik Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Tebow, who turns 29 on Sunday, has notified his current employer, ESPN, of his desire to chase a baseball career, but will continue to fulfill his broadcast obligations.

All 30 MLB teams will be invited to Tim Tebow's workout as he looks to pursue a career in professional baseball.

Tebow had a tryout with the Los Angeles Dodgers before this season, sources told ESPN's Darren Rovell. A scout was present for the workout and the team showed interest in Tebow afterward, the sources said.

"This may sound like a publicity stunt, but nothing could be further from the truth," said Wagenen, in a statement through Tebow's agent.

Tebow did not play baseball as a high school senior or at the University of Florida, where in 2007 he won the Heisman Trophy as the top U.S. college football player before leading the Gators to a national championship in the 2008 season.

He played three years in the National Football League with the Broncos and Jets before his football career stalled. ESPN hired him as a football analyst in late 2013.