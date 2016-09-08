Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is expected to sign on with the with New York Mets in a minor league deal, ESPN and other media outlets reported on Thursday.

Tebow, who played in the NFL for three years before moving on to become a television broadcaster, recently showcased his baseball skills for scouts and media in a bid to launch a second sports career.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)