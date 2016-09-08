Williams wary of another semi-final slip-up
NEW YORK Serena Williams will be wary of another semi-final slip-up when she takes to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court on Thursday to face 10th seed Karolina Pliskova for a spot in the U.S. Open final.
Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is expected to sign on with the with New York Mets in a minor league deal, ESPN and other media outlets reported on Thursday.
Tebow, who played in the NFL for three years before moving on to become a television broadcaster, recently showcased his baseball skills for scouts and media in a bid to launch a second sports career.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK Serena Williams will be wary of another semi-final slip-up when she takes to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court on Thursday to face 10th seed Karolina Pliskova for a spot in the U.S. Open final.
The Denver Broncos have agreed on a new three-year contract with wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, the team said on Wednesday.
LONDON Ryder Cup wildcard Thomas Pieters pulled out of the Dutch Open on Thursday after suffering an allergic reaction to a bee sting.