Tejada hit with 105-game doping ban
August 17, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 4 years ago

Tejada hit with 105-game doping ban

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kansas City Royals infielder Miguel Tejada, a former-American League Most Valuable Player, has received 105-game suspension for a failed drugs test, Major League Baseball said on Saturday as the sport continued to be plagued by it’s doping problem.

The 39-year-old six time All-Star, Tejada tested positive for an amphetamine which was in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, the statement said.

Earlier this month, Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees, baseball’s highest-paid player and one of the sport’s greatest hitters, was suspended for a record 211 games for his involvement in one of American sport’s biggest doping scandals.

Another 12 players, including three MLB All-Stars, were handed 50-game suspensions following a long investigation into links between star players and a Florida clinic accused of supplying them with performance enhancing drugs.

It is the third-longest non-lifetime suspension handed out by MLB, behind the 211-game ban handed to Rodriguez and a 119 game ban given to Steve Howe in 1992.

Rodriguez is appealing his ban but there was no indication if Tejada intended to do the same - he is currently on the 60 day ‘disabled list’ due to a calf strain.

During a 16-year career Tejada also had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants slamming 307 home runs, 1,302 RBIs with a .285 batting average.

This season Tejada had appeared in just 53 games for the Royals hitting three homers and 20 RBI.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Cincinnati, Editing by Simon Evans in Miami

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
