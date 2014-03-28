Tigers sign Cabrera to monster extension

Mar 7, 2014; Tampa, FL, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) doubles during the first inning against the New York Yankees at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3G6TW

(Reuters) - Miguel Cabrera will finish his Major League Baseball career with the Detroit Tigers after the team said on Friday it signed the three-time batting champion to an eight-year contract extension.

When the remaining two seasons of his current contract are factored into Cabrera’s eight-year extension, the deal qualifies for the largest contract in baseball history, reportedly $292 million for the next 10 seasons.

“I want to finish my career here,” Cabrera told reporters during a news conference. “I want to be a Tiger for many years to come. I have a big responsibility here, I want to work hard and get better and help my team to win games and win a championship.”

Cabrera was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player in each of the past two seasons. In 2012, he became the first player in 45 years to win the Triple Crown after leading the AL in batting average, home runs and runs batted in.

The slugger, who returns 31 on April 18, will be counted on to power the offense of a Tigers team chasing their first World Series title since 1984.

Cabrera joined the Tigers ahead of the 2008 season as part of an eight-player trade with the Florida Marlins.

Detroit won the Central Division last season before going on to lose the League Championship Series to the eventual World Series champion Boston Red Sox.