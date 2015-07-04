Cabrera out six weeks with calf strain, Tigers say

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) hits a single in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera, the American League’s hitting leader, will be out of action for about six weeks with a severe left calf strain, Major League Baseball’s website reported on Saturday.

Cabrera, a two-time league Most Valuable Player, was injured on Friday while taking off from first base on a 3-2 pitch.

“There’s some fibers tearing, but not to the point where he’ll need surgery,” said Detroit manager Brad Ausmus.

Cabrera, a nine-times All-Star, was placed on the 15-day disabled list for the first time in his career on Saturday and is expected to be out of action for six weeks, officials said.

The Venezuelan is hitting .350 and has an on-base percentage of .456, both tops in the league for the Tigers, who are in third place in the AL Central, 5.5 games behind Kansas City.