Cleveland take down Detroit with comeback win
July 27, 2012 / 3:02 AM / 5 years ago

Cleveland take down Detroit with comeback win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Indians blasted four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, including back-to-back home runs, to take down the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Thursday in Cleveland, spoiling the Tigers chance to take the outright lead in the American League Central division.

Leading 3-1 and seemingly in control through seven and a half innings, the Tigers and reigning American League Most Valuable Player and Cy Young winning pitcher Justin Verlinder (11-6) looked set to usurp the Chicago White Sox into the outright division lead.

But the Indians had other plans with Carlos Santana and Travis Hafner blasting solo homers off back-to-back pitches to tie the scores before Asdrubal Cabrera and Jason Kipnis each drove in a run to set up the victory.

Cleveland, now 50-49, move closer to the Tigers 53-46 and the division leading White Sox 53-45 in a tight race towards the playoffs.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Ed Lane

