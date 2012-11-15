FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hunter joins Tigers on two-year contract: reports
#Sports News
November 15, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

Hunter joins Tigers on two-year contract: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Angels Torii Hunter hits an RBI double to score teammate Mike Trout during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Anaheim, California September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers have reached a contract agreement with free agent outfielder Torii Hunter, Major League Baseball reported on its website (mlb.mlb.com) on Wednesday.

Hunter will reportedly sign a two-year deal worth $26 million to join the American League champion Tigers, who were swept by the San Francisco Giants in the World Series.

Hunter, who had been with the Los Angeles Angels for the past five seasons, batted a career-best .313 with 16 home runs and 92 RBIs in 2012.

The 37-year-old is a four-time All Star and won nine Gold Glove Awards for his defensive play in the outfield.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

