Tigers reach new deal with Scherzer, avoid arbitration

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Max Scherzer leaves the field after the third out of the second inning against the San Francisco Giants during Game 4 of the MLB World Series baseball championship in Detroit, Michigan, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers have agreed a new contract with starting pitcher Max Scherzer to avoid salary arbitration, the team announced Monday.

Scherzer will sign a one-year deal worth $6.7 million, according to local reports, bringing an end to negotiations between the two sides.

“We’re pleased,” said Tigers general manager Dave Dombrowski. “We’ve always been in a position where we try to hopefully negotiate our own deals.”

The 28-year-old Scherzer was the team’s second best pitcher last season when he finished 16-7, struck out 231 batters and carried his success into the post-season where he helped the Tigers reach the World Series.

Detroit acquired Scherzer from Arizona following the 2009 season.