Detroit Tigers blow no-hitter but beat White Sox 2-1

Sep 21, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers third baseman Nick Castellanos (9) hits a broken bat single in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Chicago Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers came within two outs of a combined no-hitter against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, before almost losing the game.

Left-hander Daniel Norris, on a strict pitch count in just his second start since returning from the disabled list, notched 41 strikeouts in 63 pitches over five perfect innings, striking out four, before handing over to the bullpen.

Buck Farmer, Ian Krol and Drew VerHagen then threw one inning each, before closer Neftali Feliz was sent to the mound for the ninth inning with the no-hitter still intact.

However, with the team two outs away from throwing what would have been the first combined no-hitter in franchise history, White Sox third baseman Tyler Saladino spoiled the party when he tripled to center field.

Center fielder Adam Eaton then singled Saladino home to tie the game 1-1, before the Tigers won in the 10th when Rajai Davis hit a walk off triple.

There have been six ho-hitters in the major leagues this season, all individual efforts.

Despite the win, the Tigers, who won the American League Central last year, remain mired in last place on 70-81.