FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tigers shortstop Iglesias to miss at least five months
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 20, 2014 / 10:40 PM / 4 years ago

Tigers shortstop Iglesias to miss at least five months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias has been diagnosed with stress fractures in both legs, an ailment that could threaten his entire 2014 season, the team said on Thursday.

Iglesias was set to be re-evaluated in four months, at which point the slick fielding Cuban could begin working towards a return for the final month of the season, the defending American League Central Division champions said.

“Perhaps he’ll be back late in the year,” general manager Dave Dombrowski told reporters. “But in my thought process, that’s more unlikely than likely at this time.”

Initially, Iglesias’s injury was termed a stress reaction, similar to shin splints. Since the shins are weight-bearing bones, part of his recovery requires restricting activity to non-weight bearing activities such as cycling and swimming.

Dombrowski declined to comment on free-agent shortstop Stephen Drew, saying that the club was focusing on internal candidates to fill in for the 24-year-old Iglesias.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.