Tigers shortstop Iglesias to miss at least five months

(Reuters) - Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias has been diagnosed with stress fractures in both legs, an ailment that could threaten his entire 2014 season, the team said on Thursday.

Iglesias was set to be re-evaluated in four months, at which point the slick fielding Cuban could begin working towards a return for the final month of the season, the defending American League Central Division champions said.

“Perhaps he’ll be back late in the year,” general manager Dave Dombrowski told reporters. “But in my thought process, that’s more unlikely than likely at this time.”

Initially, Iglesias’s injury was termed a stress reaction, similar to shin splints. Since the shins are weight-bearing bones, part of his recovery requires restricting activity to non-weight bearing activities such as cycling and swimming.

Dombrowski declined to comment on free-agent shortstop Stephen Drew, saying that the club was focusing on internal candidates to fill in for the 24-year-old Iglesias.