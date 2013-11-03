Tigers pick former catcher Ausmus as manager

Detroit Tigers General Manager Dave Dombrowski (L ) and newly named Tigers manager Brad Ausmus pose together during a press conference where Ausmus was named the 37th manager in franchise history of the Tigers in Detroit, Michigan November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers have chosen former catcher Brad Ausmus to succeed Jim Leyland as their manager, the American League team said on Sunday.

Ausmus, 44, played with the Tigers in 1996 and the 1999-2000 seasons as part of an 18 year Major League career. He was most recently a special assistant with the San Diego Padres.

He has no managerial experience, either in the big leagues or the minors, but that was no barrier, according to Tigers general manager Dave Dombrowski.

“Anyone I talked to or our people talked to, any time Brad’s name came up, they were effusive with praise,” Dombrowski told reporters at a news conference.

”It kept coming back that this guy was born to manage many years ago ... extremely intelligent and yet could communicate with everyone.

Brad Ausmus answers questions from reporters during a press conference where he was named the 37th manager in franchise history of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

“Frankly, when we interviewed, we were taken aback at how impressive he was.”

An All-Star in 1999, Ausmus played with the Padres, Tigers, Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers in a career that ended in 2010.

“I‘m well aware that you don’t generally get dropped into a situation like I will be this coming season, with a team like the Detroit Tigers have,” Ausmus said.

“Very rarely is there a managerial change where a team is coming off a postseason appearance or an ALCS appearance.”

Leyland, 68, stepped down last month after eight seasons as the manager having led the Tigers to a third straight AL Central Division title.

They lost the AL championship series 4-2 to the Boston Red Sox.