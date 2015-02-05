Tigers' Martinez may miss Opening Day with knee surgery

Sep 22, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez (41) hits a double in the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports - RTR47ANX

(Reuters) - Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez, runner-up to Mike Trout in the American League MVP voting, needs surgery for a torn knee ligament, the club said on Thursday, putting him in jeopardy of missing Opening Day.

Martinez, 36, tore the medial meniscus in his left knee during offseason workouts and will have surgery next week.

Detroit did not issue a timetable for Martinez, but the injury often sidelines players from six to eight weeks and the Tigers open their season on April 6 against the Minnesota Twins.

The Venezuelan batted a robust .335 with 32 home runs and 103 runs-batted-in last season for the AL Central winners.