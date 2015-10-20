FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit pitcher Norris to have cancer surgery
October 20, 2015 / 2:20 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit pitcher Norris to have cancer surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Daniel Norris (44) throws during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Detroit Tigers pitcher Daniel Norris will undergo surgery for a cancerous growth on his thyroid after being diagnosed earlier this year.

Norris made the revelation on his Instagram account on Monday, explaining that he was diagnosed in May but had opted to finish the regular season before having the procedure done.

”Baseball kept me sane,“ the 22-year-old said. ”I was given the option to shut my year down and get it removed immediately.

”However, seeing another doctor that determined I could wait

until the end of the season reassured my gut feeling. Just keep playing.”

The Tigers, who acquired Norris in a trade with Toronto in July, said they were aware of his condition when they made the move and expect him to make a full recovery.

Norris started 13 games this season, finishing 3-2 with a 3.75 ERA.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
