Detroit land free agent outfielder Upton: reports

Aug 26, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Justin Upton (10) rounds the bases after hitting a solo homer against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. The San Diego Padres won 6-5. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a six-year contract worth $132.75 million with free agent outfielder Justin Upton, MLB.com reported on Monday.

The deal for the 28-year-old, who batted .251 with 26 home runs and 81 runs batted in with the San Diego Padres last year, was pending a medical, Major League Baseball’s official website said.

There has been no official statement from the club, though the report said an announcement on the deal for the three-time All Star could be made this week.

Detroit, who finished last in the American League Central last season with a 74-87 record, have already boosted their starting rotation by signing free agent Jordan Zimmermann to a five-year deal in November.

That contract was reported to be worth $110 million.