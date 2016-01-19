FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit land free agent outfielder Upton: reports
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 19, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit land free agent outfielder Upton: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Justin Upton (10) rounds the bases after hitting a solo homer against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. The San Diego Padres won 6-5. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers have agreed to a six-year contract worth $132.75 million with free agent outfielder Justin Upton, MLB.com reported on Monday.

The deal for the 28-year-old, who batted .251 with 26 home runs and 81 runs batted in with the San Diego Padres last year, was pending a medical, Major League Baseball’s official website said.

There has been no official statement from the club, though the report said an announcement on the deal for the three-time All Star could be made this week.

Detroit, who finished last in the American League Central last season with a 74-87 record, have already boosted their starting rotation by signing free agent Jordan Zimmermann to a five-year deal in November.

That contract was reported to be worth $110 million.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.