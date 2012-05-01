Tigers' Young banned seven days for hate crime

(Reuters) - Detroit Tigers outfielder Delmon Young has been suspended seven days following his arrest in New York City for allegedly yelling anti-Semitic remarks during a scuffle with tourists, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Monday.

Young, 26, was in New York for a three-game series with the Yankees when he was arrested early last Friday and charged with a hate crime.

“An incident like this cannot and will not be tolerated,” MLB Commissioner Bud Selig said in a statement. “I understand that Mr. Young is regretful, and it is my expectation that he will learn from this unfortunate episode.”

According to police, Young scuffled with four tourists from Illinois outside a hotel near Times Square after the group gave money to a panhandler wearing a yarmulke.

Young’s suspension is retroactive to April 27th, meaning he will be able to return to the Tigers’ lineup on May 4.

He will miss seven games as a result of the seven-day ban.

MLB also said Young, who has apologized for his actions and not played since, will be required to participate in a treatment program as a part of his discipline.