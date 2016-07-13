MLB renames batting titles after Carew, Gwynn

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday that the American and National League batting titles have been renamed after former greats Rod Carew and Tony Gwynn.

A presentation was made prior to the start of the All Star Game in San Diego where the two baseball greats were honored.

Carew, who spent his 19-year career in the AL between the Minnesota Twins and California Angels, captured seven batting crowns and had a career .328 average. He was on hand for the festivities.

Gwynn, who died of cancer in 2014 at the age 58, spent his entire 20-year career in San Diego where he seized eight hitting titles and finished with a .338 average.

“Rod is one of the most highly decorated players in American League history, who made 18 straight All-Star appearances in his Hall of Fame career,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“Tony is considered one of the greatest hitters in the history of the National League, and there is no better place to honor him than in San Diego.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to recognize their extraordinary careers by naming our batting crowns in their honor.”