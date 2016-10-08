FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Toronto pitcher Liriano struck in head, briefly hospitalized
October 8, 2016 / 3:40 AM / a year ago

Toronto pitcher Liriano struck in head, briefly hospitalized

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Francisco Liriano (45) is checked on by the trainer and would come out of the game after being hit by a batted ball during the eighth inning of game two of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Francisco Liriano exited Friday's American League Division Series game against the Texas Rangers in the eighth inning after getting hit in back of the head or neck area by a line drive off the bat of Carlos Gomez.

"I couldn't tell you exactly where (he got hit)," Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

"So he's just going for some further tests. Any time you get a head injury, you got to get it looked at. So that's about the extent if it right now."

After the game, Liriano was wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher with a brace around his neck.

The 32-year-old from the Dominican Republic was taken to a local hospital for tests, but later cleared to fly home with the team, according to the Blue Jays.

Roberto Osuna replaced Liriano and got the final four outs. The Blue Jays won the game, 5-3 to take a 2-0 ALDS lead on Texas.

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
