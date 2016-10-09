FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured pitcher Liriano replaced on Blue Jays roster
October 9, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

Injured pitcher Liriano replaced on Blue Jays roster

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7, 2016; Arlington, TX, USA; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Francisco Liriano (45) is checked on by the trainer and would come out of the game after being hit by a batted ball during the eighth inning of game two of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Pitcher Francisco Liriano was replaced on the Toronto Blue Jays roster for the remainder of the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Liriano is likely to be re-evaluated daily by the Blue Jays with the expectation that he could be back within a week.

The Dominican Republic native was injured in the eighth inning of Friday's ALDS Game Two against the Texas Rangers when he was hit in the back of the head or neck area by a line drive off the bat of Carlos Gomez.

Gomez, a teammate of Liriano with the Minnesota Twins, said he spoke with the 32-year-old left-hander and was sleeping better knowing Liriano was not having "any problems."

Team trainer George Poulis said Liriano felt better Saturday.

"We're going to examine him each day and just go from there," Poulis said.

Right-handed pitcher Danny Barnes was officially placed on the postseason roster Sunday after Major League Baseball approved the change. During the playoffs, a team can request a roster substitution if a player is unable to play due to an injury.

Barnes, 26, had a 3.95 ERA in 12 games with 14 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings.

Editing by Andrew Both

