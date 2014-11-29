A's trade Donaldson to Jays for Lawrie, prospects

Sep 30, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) reacts as he round third base on the three-run home run by designated hitter Brandon Moss (37) against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of the 2014 American League Wild Card playoff baseball game at Kauffman Stadium. Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Oakland Athletics have traded All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson to the Blue Jays for his Toronto counterpart Bret Lawrie and three prospects, the A’s confirmed on Friday.

The A‘s, who finished second in the American League West last season, will receive Lawrie, pitchers Kendall Graveman and Sean Nolan, and minor league shortstop Franklin Barreto.

The trade was announced on Oakland’s Twitter account (@Athletics).

Donaldson finished eighth in the American League’s most valuable player race this year, batting .255 with 29 home runs and 98 RBIs.

The move follows a disappointing close to the season for Oakland, who led the division for much of the campaign but lost to the Kansas City Royals in a wild card playoff contest after a post-All Star Game slump in form.

For Toronto, who will be hoping to return to the post-season for the first time since 1993, the deal will bolster a lineup that already includes power hitters Jose Bautista and Edwin Encarnacion.