Red Sox trade Beckett, Gonzalez and Crawford to L.A

(Reuters) - The Boston Red Sox have traded starting pitcher Josh Beckett, first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and left fielder Carl Crawford to the Los Angeles Dodgers in a deal that could reshape both clubs, the Major League Baseball teams said on Saturday.

Along with their three highest-salaried players, the Red Sox sent infielder Nick Punto and cash considerations to the Dodgers.

In return, Boston will receive first baseman James Loney and four prospects - second baseman Ivan De Jesus, pitcher Allen Webster and two players to be named later.

The deal is expected to bolster the Dodgers’ playoff hopes while giving the Red Sox flexibility in the years to come.

The nine-player trade is the largest ever by Los Angeles.

“We continue to do everything in our power to strengthen our team for the stretch drive in an effort to reach the post-season,” Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti said in a statement.

“This trade today exemplifies ownership’s commitment to making the team as good as possible not only for 2012 but for many seasons to come.”