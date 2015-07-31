Toronto land Price, Dodgers pull off blockbuster

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher David Price (14) throws a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays added another big weapon to their roster by acquiring Detroit Tigers ace David Price on Tuesday while the Los Angeles Dodgers landed pitcher Alex Wood as part of a 13-player, three-team blockbuster.

The Blue Jays, who at 51-51 were two games out of the American League’s second Wild Card playoff spot, took a big step toward returning to the playoffs for the first time since 1993 with the deal that came one day before MLB’s trade deadline.

Toronto are sending their top pitching prospect, left-hander Daniel Norris, and two other promising lefties to Detroit for 2012 Cy Young Award winner Price, who is 9-4 this season with a 2.53 earned run average.

The National League West-leading Dodgers also addressed their pitching needs, acquiring starters Wood, Mat Latos and Bronson Arroyo as part of a massive trade involving the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers, who also added relievers Jim Johnson and Luis Avilan, outfielder Michael Morse and infield prospect Jose Peraza, sent promising Cuban infielder Hector Olivera, reliever Paco Rodriguez and pitching prospect Zach Bird to Atlanta.

Miami received minor league pitchers Jeff Brigham, Victor Araujo and Kevin Guzman from the Dodgers and sent a draft pick to Atlanta.

Earlier, the St. Louis Cardinals found offensive help by acquiring first baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss from Cleveland in exchange for their highly-touted young left-hander Rob Kaminsky.

The Central Division-leading Cardinals plugged a hole in their lineup created by an injury to Matt Holliday on Wednesday.

Moss, an All-Star last season with the Oakland A‘s, was batting .217 this season, though his 15 home runs would immediately make him the Cardinals’ team leader. He has driven in 48 runs, one fewer than St. Louis team-leader Jhonny Peralta.

Kaminsky, 20, has a 2.09 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings this season in Class A.

Toronto made a big splash earlier this week by swapping shortstops with the Colorado Rockies, sending them Jose Reyes for Troy Tulowitzki, who promptly homered in his first at-bat for the offensively loaded Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Price should help stabilize Toronto’s starting rotation.

The 29-year-old lefty, who can become a free agent after this season, has been an All-Star selection in five of the last six seasons and has a career record of 95-55 with a 3.13 ERA.

In return for Price, Detroit also received pitchers Matt Boyd and Jairo Labourt along with Norris, who made five starts for Toronto this season going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA.