Texas Rangers push trade chips in for pennant push at deadline

Jun 25, 2016; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jeremy Jeffress (21) pitches in the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Miller Park. Jeffress picked up a save as the Brewers beat the Nationals 6-5. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers moved their chips all in and the once high and mighty Yankees traded talent to build for the future on Monday as the Major League Baseball (MLB) trading deadline came to a dizzying end.

All but three MLB teams -- the Tigers, Phillies and Rockies -- got in on the action ahead of the non-waiver deadline.

On a day when contenders send hot prospects to struggling teams in return for help in the pennant race, American League West-leading Texas landed a top prize in Milwaukee catcher Jonathan Lecroy.

Texas sent their top outfield prospect Lewis Brinson in a package of young players to Milwaukee and also took back hard-throwing reliever Jeremy Jeffress.

The Rangers were not done, however, as they also welcomed aboard another bat by obtaining Carlos Beltran from the Yankees, the winners of a record 27 World Series who are usually deadline buyers but are trying to transform their aged roster.

The Yankees sent 39-year-old Beltran, who is having an outstanding season at the plate and has thrived in postseasons past, to Texas for pitcher Dillon Tate, last year's fourth overall pick in the draft.

In the run-up to deadline day, the Bronx Bombers dealt away a pair of closers, sending Cuban flamethrower Aroldis Chapman to the Chicago Cubs and Andrew Miller to the Cleveland Indians for more promising young talent.

Bolstering the bullpen was a top priority for the National league-leading Cubs, who are striving to win their first World Series in 108 years, and AL Central frontrunners Cleveland, who last won the crown in 1948.

In the National League, the San Francisco Giants added a pitcher to the starting rotation and another to the bullpen.

The Giants obtained lefty starter Matt Moore from Tampa Bay, and lefty reliever Will Smith from the busy Brewers.

San Francisco sent infielder Matt Duffy and two young players to the Rays, and a pair of prospects to Milwaukee.

The New York Mets, chasing after a wildcard berth, claimed the biggest power hitter available in Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jay Bruce, who is leading the National League in RBIs and has belted 25 home runs this season.

New York shipped promising 22-year-old second baseman Dilson Herrera and 19-year-old left-hander Max Wotell to Cincinnati.

The Dodgers, trying to keep pace with their longtime rival Giants, sent three prospects to Oakland in exchange for starter Rich Hill, who has been battling injury, and outfielder Josh Reddick.