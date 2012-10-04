Factbox: List of MLB Triple Crown winners

(Reuters) - Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the first player in 45 years to win Major League Baseball’s Triple Crown after finishing the 2012 season leading the American League in batting average, home runs and runs batted in.
Here is a complete list of Triple Crown winners:
2012 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers
1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox
1966 - Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles
1956 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees
1947 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox
1942 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox
1937 - Joe Medwick, St. Louis Cardinals
1934 - Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees
1933 - Chuck Klein, Philadelphia Phillies
1933 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics
1925 - Rogers Hornsby, St. Louis Cardinals
1922 - Rogers Hornsby, St. Louis Cardinals
1912 - Heinie Zimmerman, Chicago Cubs
1909 - Ty Cobb, Detroit Tigers
1901 - Nap Lajoie, Philadelphia Athletics
1894 - Hugh Duffy, Boston Beantowners
1878 - Paul Hines, Providence Grays
NB - RBI was not an official statistic before 1920 (source: www.mlb.com)
