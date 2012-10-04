Factbox: List of MLB Triple Crown winners

(Reuters) - Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera became the first player in 45 years to win Major League Baseball’s Triple Crown after finishing the 2012 season leading the American League in batting average, home runs and runs batted in.

Here is a complete list of Triple Crown winners:

2012 - Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

1967 - Carl Yastrzemski, Boston Red Sox

1966 - Frank Robinson, Baltimore Orioles

1956 - Mickey Mantle, New York Yankees

1947 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1942 - Ted Williams, Boston Red Sox

1937 - Joe Medwick, St. Louis Cardinals

1934 - Lou Gehrig, New York Yankees

1933 - Chuck Klein, Philadelphia Phillies

1933 - Jimmie Foxx, Philadelphia Athletics

1925 - Rogers Hornsby, St. Louis Cardinals

1922 - Rogers Hornsby, St. Louis Cardinals

1912 - Heinie Zimmerman, Chicago Cubs

1909 - Ty Cobb, Detroit Tigers

1901 - Nap Lajoie, Philadelphia Athletics

1894 - Hugh Duffy, Boston Beantowners

1878 - Paul Hines, Providence Grays

NB - RBI was not an official statistic before 1920 (source: www.mlb.com)