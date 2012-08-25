Twins pitcher Diamond faces six-game ban

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Scott Diamond throws against Baltimore Orioles batter Nick Markakis during the first inning of their MLB baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Minnesota Twins pitcher Scott Diamond has been suspended for six games for throwing a pitch close to the head of Texas Rangers slugger Josh Hamilton, Major League Baseball said on Friday.

Diamond, who was immediately ejected on Thursday after his wayward pitch in the bottom of the third inning at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, has also been hit with an undisclosed fine.

The Canadian left-hander had been scheduled to begin serving his suspension on Friday when the Twins continue their series against the Rangers in Arlington.

However, Diamond has elected to file an appeal and his ban will therefore be held in abeyance until the appeal process is complete.