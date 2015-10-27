Hunter hangs up glove

Jul 25, 2015; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Torii Hunter (48) celebrates his 3 run homerun against the New York Yankees in the 3rd inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Longtime outfielder Torii Hunter, known for his acrobatic catches and wide smile, announced his retirement on Monday following 19 years in the Major Leagues.

Hunter, 40, played 12 years with the Twins, including last season. He also had stints with the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers. Minnesota drafted Hunter in 1993 and his career came full circle as he returned there for his final season.

Hunter’s curtain call campaign saw him hit 22 home runs. For his career, he hit .277 and finishes with 353 homers and 1,391 RBIs. Hunter won nine golden gloves for his defense, played in eight post-seasons and made five All Star Games.

He famously robbed Barry Bonds of a home run with a catch over the center field wall in the 2002 All Star Game.