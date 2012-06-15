Thome blast powers Phillies past Twins

Philadelphia Phillies Jimmy Rollins (11) is congratulated by teammate Jim Thome (R) after he scores on a hit by Phillies Placido Polanco against Minnesota Twins pitcher Jeff Gray during the ninth inning of their interleague MLB baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Joe Blanton pitched a complete game and Jim Thome cracked a three-run homer to power the struggling Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday to wrap up their inter-league series at Target Field.

Ty Wigginton also homered for the Phillies, who leave Minnesota taking two-of-three from the Twins as they continue to battle their way out of the National League East basement.

Twins lone run was off a solo shot in the bottom of the second from Trevor Plouffe, who homered for the third consecutive game.

Blanton (6-6), who had been hit hard in five previous starts gave the Phillies broke out of his slump with a polished workmanlike effort giving up one run on seven hits while striking out seven without a walk.

“I felt like, the last two (starts), I was getting close but not quite there and kind of the same today,” Blanton told MLB.com.

“It’s not one of those where it was a quick fix and everything suddenly got better. It’s been kind of trying a few different things and gradually getting a little more comfortable.”

Philadelphia Phillies Jim Thome stands in the on-deck circle before batting against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of their Interleague MLB baseball game at Target Field in Minneapolis June 14, 2012. Philadelphia won 6-1. REUTERS/Eric Miller

The right-hander received plenty of support, Wigginton connecting on a solo home run in the second and Thome following up with a three run blast in the third.

Carlos Ruiz added an RBI double in the eighth and Placido Polanco drove in another run in the ninth to complete the win.

It was career home run 607 for Thome leaving the slugger just two away from joining Sammy Sosa at number seven on the all-time list with 609.

”You go out and try to have solid at-bats,“ said Thome, who drove in nine runs during the three-game set with the Twins. ”Our guys are getting on base. It’s a lot of fun.

“To come out the last two days and win these ballgames and hopefully build a little momentum, it’s big.”

With one more homer, Thome will also become just the fourth player to hit 100 home runs with three different teams (Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and Phillies).

He would join Alex Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees), Reggie Jackson (Oakland Athletics, Anaheim Angels, Yankees) and Darrell Evans (Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Detroit Tigers).