Twins to name Hall of Famer Molitor as manager

(Reuters) - Hall of Famer Paul Molitor will be named the new manager of the Minnesota Twins, the American League club said on Monday following four consecutive losing seasons.

Molitor, who grew up in St. Paul, one of Minnesota’s twin cities alongside Minneapolis, will be introduced to the media at a news conference scheduled at Target Field on Tuesday.

The 58-year-old Molitor has no previous managerial experience but has been employed by the Twins organization almost continuously since 2000.

He served as a coach under former manager Ron Gardenhire last year and for previous manager Tom Kelly in 2000 and 2001. Prior to that he was a roving minor-league instructor for the organization, focusing on base running and infield play.

In between, Molitor was batting coach for the Seattle Mariners in 2004.

Molitor played 21 major league seasons, and is one of only six players including Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner, Eddie Collins, Lou Brock and Rickey Henderson, to have at least 3,000 hits and 500 stolen bases.

A seven-time All-Star, Molitor finished with 3,319 hits, 504 stolen bases and a .306 career batting average as an infielder who later played regularly as a speedy designated hitter at the top of the lineup.

Molitor spent his first 15 seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers after coming up in 1978 before signing as a free agent with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1993 and then finishing his career with his hometown Twins.

He won a World Series ring and series MVP honors with Toronto in 1993, and also appeared in the 1982 Fall Classic with Milwaukee, setting a record with five hits in Game One.

Molitor also had a share of adverse attention when he admitted to abusing marijuana and cocaine after a 1984 trial of a Milwaukee cocaine dealer revealed him to be a customer.

He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2004 in his first year of eligibility.