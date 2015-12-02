Twins sign Korean slugger Park to four-year deal

(Reuters) - South Korean slugger Park Byung-ho is joining Major League Baseball’s Minnesota Twins after the team said on Tuesday that they had agreed to terms on a four-year, $12 million contract.
The Twins, who also hold a club option for 2020, won the rights to negotiate with the first baseman three weeks ago with a $12.85 million bid to Nexen Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization.
Park joins a power-hungry Twins team that has not finished better than 10th in home runs in the 15-team American League since 2010.
The 29-year-old Park batted .343 (181-for-528) this season - his 10th in the KBO - while leading the league with 53 home runs and 146 runs batted in.
That eye-popping season capped off a remarkable four-year stretch that included 173 home runs, 492 RBI, 48 stolen bases and a .314 batting average.
His aggressiveness, however, came at a cost with 510 strikeouts in that four-year stretch, including 161 strikeouts over 528 at-bats this season.
Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue