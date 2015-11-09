Twins earn right to negotiate with Korean slugger Park

Taiwan's Chiang Chin Hsien (L) is out at first base as South Korea's first baseman Park Byung-ho makes the play in the second inning during their baseball game final at Munhak Baseball Stadium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - The Minnesota Twins have put forward the winning bid to negotiate a contract with Korean slugger Park Byung-ho, Major League Baseball said on its website on Monday.

The Twins will now have 30 days to work out a deal with Park, who batted .343 and slammed 53 home runs last season for the Nexen Heroes of Korean Baseball Organization (KBO).

It was reported on MLB.com that the Twins winning bid was $12.85 million.

If the 29-year-old first baseman cannot agree on a contract, Nexen will not receive the posting fee.

Park has played 10 years in the KBO, hitting a combined 105 homers over the past two seasons and driving in at least 100 runs in each of the past four.