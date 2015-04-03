FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twins starter Santana suspended 80 games
April 3, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Twins starter Santana suspended 80 games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana has been suspended for 80 games after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, Major League Baseball announced on Friday.

The suspension of Santana covers the first 80 games of the 162-game 2015 regular season.

The 32-year-old Dominican right-hander, who signed a four-year deal worth $54 million with the Twins as a free agent this offseason, said he did not knowingly take a banned substance.

“I am very disappointed that I tested positive for a performance enhancing drug. I am frustrated that I can’t pinpoint how the substance in question entered my body,” Santana said in a statement.

“I would never knowingly take anything illegal to enhance my performance.”

Santana, a 10-year MLB veteran, was 14-10 with a 3.95 earned run average last season with the Atlanta Braves.

“Moving forward, I need to be more careful on what I consume in my home country,” he said.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Steve Keating

