Arizona Diamondbacks base runner A.J. Pollock (red) looks as the umpire calls him safe against San Francisco Giants catcher Andrew Susac in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball and its umpires ratified a new five-year labor agreement that avoids disruption to the upcoming season, the league said on Wednesday.

The deal negotiated with the World Umpires Association covers the 2015-2019 MLB seasons.

The agreement will be the last negotiated by outgoing commissioner Bud Selig, who will step down on Saturday after 23 years on the job.