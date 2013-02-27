Injury keeps Vazquez off Puerto Rico WBC team: report

Florida Marlins starting pitcher Javier Vazquez throws a pitch to the New York Mets in the first inning of their MLB National League baseball game at CitiField in New York, in this file photo taken August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - Starter Javier Vazquez will not pitch for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic due to discomfort in his knee and may miss another Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

Vazquez, trying to come back from right knee surgery, told El Nuevo Dia newspaper in San Juan that discomfort in the knee will prevent him from participating in the WBC, according to a report on MLB’s website on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico still has major league experience on the pitching staff with J.C. Romero, Nelson Figueroa and Fernando Cabrera on its roster for the March 2-19 competition.

Vazquez, 36, last pitched in the majors in 2011, when he compiled a 13-11 record and 3.69 earned run average for the Marlins.

An All-Star in 2004, Vazquez registered 10 or more wins in each season from 2000-11, playing for the Expos, White Sox, Yankees, Diamondbacks, Braves and Marlins.

Vazquez reportedly garnered some interest for the 2013 campaign, but told El Nuevo Dia that a return to Major League Baseball in 2013 was not likely.