Nationals' Werth to serve five days in jail for reckless driving

(Reuters) - Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth pleaded guilty on Thursday to a reckless driving charge in Fairfax County, Virginia, and will serve five days in jail.

The 35-year-old former All-Star Werth admitted to driving his Porsche 911 more than 100 mph on the Capital Beltway in Virginia last July in a stretch where the posted limit is 55 mph.

”We are aware of the agreement reached today,“ the Nationals said in a statement. ”It is clear that Jayson has taken this matter seriously and with great personal reflection.

“We do not condone reckless behavior, and we expect all members of the Washington Nationals organization to act in a responsible manner. We support Jayson, who is an integral part of the community and of the Washington Nationals family.”

Werth will serve his sentence on weekends so he can continue rehabilitation during the week for the arthroscopic shoulder surgery he had earlier this month.

A 12-year major league veteran and an All-Star in 2009 with the Philadelphia Phillies, Werth hit .292 with 16 home runs and 82 runs batted in for the Nationals in 2014.

Werth, who signed a $126 million, seven-year contract with the Nationals before the 2011 season and was paid $20.5 million last season, was convicted of reckless driving Dec. 5, but appealed the verdict.

He was originally sentenced to 10 days in jail, but it was reduced to five after the guilty plea.