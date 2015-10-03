Sale makes history in White Sox win

Sep 24, 2015; Bronx, NY, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale (49) pitches against the New York Yankees in the third inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Chris Sale threw seven-plus innings, struck out seven, allowed five hits and walked one as he broke one of the Chicago White Sox’s oldest single-season records with a strikeout in the second inning in their 2-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Sale finished the season with 274 strikeouts surpassing the previous high of 269 set by Ed Walsh in 1908.

“It’s awesome,” said Sale. “It’s definitely something I appreciate. It hasn’t quite set in yet, but I know what it means, I know what it is and I‘m very thankful for that and appreciative of it.”

David Robertson pitched the ninth for his 34th save.

Adam Eaton led the way offensively for Chicago, with a double and two RBIs, while Alfredo Simon started and took the loss for the Tigers.

Rookie Jefry Marte provided the lone Detroit run with a solo homer off Sale in the second inning, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead, but the White Sox’s ace settled into a groove soon after.

Sale needed three strikeouts to pass Walsh’s mark and he tied it with two in the first then eclipsed it in the second after he gave up Marte’s homer when he struck out Detroit catcher James McCann.

His accomplishment was noted on the video boards in the outfield concourse and the smattering of fans in attendance gave him an ovation.

“There was a lot of stuff going on. I felt like I couldn’t really pitch until I got (the record), and then after that I kind of settled in,” Sale added. “It was a great experience and something I’ll never forget.”

Sale’s team mates made the game a little more special in the third, handing him a 2-1 lead following a two-run double by Eaton.

Sale and the White Sox’s bullpen took it from there.

“He’s a very good pitcher,” said Tigers shortstop Dixon Machado, who went 1-for-3.

”The way that he throws, and he was down in the zone throwing a fast ball for strikes.

“Pitchers who can throw hard and throw strikes, they’re really hard to hit.”