Busy White Sox add outfielder Melky Cabrera

(Reuters) - The Chicago White Sox crossed another key item off their long holiday shopping list by agreeing with outfielder Melky Cabrera on a three-year $42 million contract, the club said on Tuesday.

Cabrera, 30, batted .301 with a .351 on-base percentage for the Toronto Blue Jays last season to go with 16 home runs and 73 runs batted in.

The addition of Cabrera, who in 2012 was leading the National League in batting average for the San Francisco Giants before missing the end of the season over a doping violation, was the latest in an offseason overhaul by the White Sox.

Chicago’s American League team acquired pitcher Jeff Samardzija in a six-player deal with Oakland to create an elite one-two punch atop the starting rotation along with Chris Sale.

They added David Robertson as closer with a four-year, $46 million free agent deal, and picked up left-handed reliever Dan Jennings in a trade with the Marlins.

Those moves followed the signing of power-hitting first baseman/designated hitter Adam LaRoche.

The White Sox finished 73-89 in fourth place in the American League Central, 17 games behind the division-winning Detroit Tigers.